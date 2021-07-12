Aetion and Cegedim Health Data Announce Long-Term Partnership to Expand Real-World Evidence Research in Europe

Collaboration will power an RWE solution to assess the utilization, safety, and effectiveness of treatments in near real-time, across Europe

July 12, 2021 - Today, Aetion and Cegedim Health Data announced an expanded, 3-year partnership that facilitates access to Cegedim Health Data’s anonymized real-world data through the Aetion Evidence Platform (AEP). Cegedim Health Data’s The Health Improvement Network (THIN) database currently covers the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and Romania, with plans to add data from Germany. Following their first year of partnership, Aetion and Cegedim Health Data have committed to further collaboration, enabling customers to monitor the utilization, safety, and effectiveness of medical products at scale across Europe.



Building on their collaboration announced in 2020 , the offering employs leading trans-Atlantic real-world data to power regulatory-grade analytics for biopharma companies, regulatory agencies, health technology assessment (HTA) bodies, and public payers. With THIN data — which covers large populations of over 69 million patients within Europe — loaded into the AEP, customers can analyze the utilization, safety, and effectiveness of treatments in near real time, which is especially important for reviewing COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

“The Aetion-Cegedim Health Data partnership advances access to pan-European data sources for real-world evidence research, and enables us to help our customers navigate data privacy regulations and the heterogeneity of data across countries,” said Carolyn Magill, CEO of Aetion. “Combining Cegedim Health Data’s THIN database with the AEP is critical as manufacturers, regulators, and HTAs work to assess the utilization, safety, and effectiveness of interventions, as well as the long-term impact of COVID-19.”

Gilles Paubert, Global Head of Cegedim Health Data, comments: “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the relevance of real-world patient data and has changed health sector attitudes on the importance of recent, regularly updated data to help monitor patient symptom trends, as well as the safety and efficacy of new treatments for the benefit of public health. Paired with Aetion’s platform, our clinically rich data captured through THIN will help deliver efficacious treatments to patients more rapidly as we continue to battle COVID-19, and as we look to the broader future for drug development.”