checkAd

Aetion and Cegedim Health Data Announce Long-Term Partnership to Expand Real-World Evidence Research in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 18:00  |  40   |   |   

 Collaboration will power an RWE solution to assess the utilization, safety, and effectiveness of treatments in near real-time, across Europe

July 12, 2021 - Today, Aetion and Cegedim Health Data announced an expanded, 3-year partnership that facilitates access to Cegedim Health Data’s anonymized real-world data through the Aetion Evidence Platform (AEP). Cegedim Health Data’s The Health Improvement Network (THIN) database currently covers the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and Romania, with plans to add data from Germany. Following their first year of partnership, Aetion and Cegedim Health Data have committed to further collaboration, enabling customers to monitor the utilization, safety, and effectiveness of medical products at scale across Europe.

Building on their collaboration announced in 2020, the offering employs leading trans-Atlantic real-world data to power regulatory-grade analytics for biopharma companies, regulatory agencies, health technology assessment (HTA) bodies, and public payers. With THIN data — which covers large populations of over 69 million patients within       Europe — loaded into the AEP, customers can analyze the utilization, safety, and effectiveness of treatments in near real time, which is especially important for reviewing COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

“The Aetion-Cegedim Health Data partnership advances access to pan-European data sources for real-world evidence research, and enables us to help our customers navigate data privacy regulations and the heterogeneity of data across countries,” said Carolyn Magill, CEO of Aetion. “Combining Cegedim Health Data’s THIN database with the AEP is critical as manufacturers, regulators, and HTAs work to assess the utilization, safety, and effectiveness of interventions, as well as the long-term impact of COVID-19.”

Gilles Paubert, Global Head of Cegedim Health Data, comments: “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the relevance of real-world patient data and has changed health sector attitudes on the importance of recent, regularly updated data to help monitor patient symptom trends, as well as the safety and efficacy of new treatments for the benefit of public health. Paired with Aetion’s platform, our clinically rich data captured through THIN will help deliver efficacious treatments to patients more rapidly as we continue to battle COVID-19, and as we look to the broader future for drug development.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aetion and Cegedim Health Data Announce Long-Term Partnership to Expand Real-World Evidence Research in Europe  Collaboration will power an RWE solution to assess the utilization, safety, and effectiveness of treatments in near real-time, across Europe July 12, 2021 - Today, Aetion and Cegedim Health Data announced an expanded, 3-year partnership that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Goliath Drills Significant Quartz-Sulphide Veining Over 57.5 Meters* in Inaugural Drill Hole on the ...
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board