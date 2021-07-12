checkAd

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

12.07.2021, 18:04  |  28   |   |   

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))

Charenton-le-Pont, 12th July, 2021

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

ISIN Code: 0000060873

Situation at: Total number of shares comprising share capital Total number of voting rights
30 June 2021 111 949 218

 Number of voting rights (1): 122 387 239







Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
122 261 027

Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

(1)   Including treasury shares

(2)   After deduction of treasury shares

Attachment





