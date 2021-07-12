checkAd

The 10 Millionth Engine of GWM is Born and another 23 power plans announced

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 18:16  |  28   |   |   

BAODING, China, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 10 millionth engine of GWM's HYCET rolled off the assembly line officially, making GWM the first company with a scale of 10 million engines among Chinese auto brands. HYCET has declared that it will launch 23 engine products based on four fuel forms of gasoline, diesel, synthetic fuel and hydrogen and six product platforms in the next three years. Such strong R&D strength has drawn attention from all walks of life. 

Since its establishment, HYCET has been devoted to breakthroughs and innovations, with the ability of "one-stop" product development. It has built a national product laboratory with the world's leading experiment and testing capacity and scientific R&D strength. It has won the Science and Technology Progress Award many times. Its independently-developed GW4C20B 2.0T gasoline engine has won the title of "The Best Engines of China" seven times. HYCET also manufactures engines with CVVL technology. Apart from HYCET, only three major brands in the world, namely BMW, Nissan and Toyota, can fully master this technology. The 10 millionth engine that rolled off the assembly line this time is a 1.5T in-cylinder direct-injection gasoline engine whose model is 4B15C. This engine features maximum power of 135kW, a maximum torque of 275 Nm and a minimum fuel consumption rate of 218.2g/kWh, ranking among the top in the industry in terms of combustion efficiency and emission level. In the future, this high-powered engine will be equipped on HAVAL JOLION and other models.

In the new era of pursuing low-carbon and energy-saving development, relying on six engine product platforms, HYCET has not only produced all kinds of gasoline and diesel engines, but also made all efforts to develop DHT engines, hydrogen energy engines and synthetic fuel engines, to provide increasing products to meet the different demands of consumers. At present, HYCET has successfully launched the 1.5L naturally aspirated gasoline engine 4G15H which is specially designed for hybrid electrical vehicles. This engine integrates a number of advanced technologies such as electronic water pump, low-pressure EGR, high-efficiency ignition, 4.5bar multi-point fuel injection, 13:1 compression ratio and Atkinson cycle. Meanwhile, this product is fully integrated with GWM's "L.E.M.O.N. DHT" technology, which enables the engine to be promoted in more markets and comparable to European and American automobile products. Moreover, according to the plan, HYCET will also launch a 2.0T dedicated hybrid engine with thermal efficiency exceeding 45% in 2023, and release the first high-thermal-efficiency dedicated synthetic fuel engine and hydrogen fuel engine in 2024 and 2025, respectively, to a more advanced and greener experience for car users.

Engines 4B15C and 4G15H

In the future, GWM's HYCET will conduct in-depth iterations in the three dimensions of green and low-carbon development, intelligent control and high-efficiency power by upholding the R&D concept of "conducting targeted investment and becoming industry leader", to truly realize the independent R&D of the high-grade power.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571727/image1.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The 10 Millionth Engine of GWM is Born and another 23 power plans announced BAODING, China, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Recently, the 10 millionth engine of GWM's HYCET rolled off the assembly line officially, making GWM the first company with a scale of 10 million engines among Chinese auto brands. HYCET has declared that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
St Kitts and Nevis Announces $15 Million Income Support Programme to Financially Support Citizens ...
Orexo signs commercial partnership agreement with Sober Grid allowing community users access to ...
Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky 2021 Middle East Edition to be Held in Dubai, UAE, Live on Sept 28, ...
Ascent by Oyster - A Virtual Conference About the Future of Work Features a Pantheon of the World's ...
iACADEMY wins 3 Brand Awards by the UK based - Global Brands Magazine
Bacchus Capital to Launch Technology Investment Banking Advisory and Ventures Business
Zimbabwe to Fight Forest Fires with Vehicles Delivered by AFTRADE DMCC
Enzymatica and STADA extend agreement on ViruProtect to Vietnam
Lucara Signs US$220 Million Senior Debt Facilities for Financing of the Underground Expansion and ...
Titel
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area