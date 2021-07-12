The 10 Millionth Engine of GWM is Born and another 23 power plans announced

BAODING, China, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 10 millionth engine of GWM's HYCET rolled off the assembly line officially, making GWM the first company with a scale of 10 million engines among Chinese auto brands. HYCET has declared that it will launch 23 engine products based on four fuel forms of gasoline, diesel, synthetic fuel and hydrogen and six product platforms in the next three years. Such strong R&D strength has drawn attention from all walks of life.

Since its establishment, HYCET has been devoted to breakthroughs and innovations, with the ability of "one-stop" product development. It has built a national product laboratory with the world's leading experiment and testing capacity and scientific R&D strength. It has won the Science and Technology Progress Award many times. Its independently-developed GW4C20B 2.0T gasoline engine has won the title of "The Best Engines of China" seven times. HYCET also manufactures engines with CVVL technology. Apart from HYCET, only three major brands in the world, namely BMW, Nissan and Toyota, can fully master this technology. The 10 millionth engine that rolled off the assembly line this time is a 1.5T in-cylinder direct-injection gasoline engine whose model is 4B15C. This engine features maximum power of 135kW, a maximum torque of 275 Nm and a minimum fuel consumption rate of 218.2g/kWh, ranking among the top in the industry in terms of combustion efficiency and emission level. In the future, this high-powered engine will be equipped on HAVAL JOLION and other models.