checkAd

Islandsbanki hf. Preliminary financial results for the second quarter 2021 show a net profit of ISK 5.4bn with annualised return on equity of 11.6%

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 18:18  |  41   |   |   

The preliminary financial results for the second quarter 2021 indicate a net profit of ISK 5.4bn with annualised return on equity of 11.6%, which is above the Bank’s financial targets. The Bank’s profit for the first quarter 2021 was ISK 3.6bn with annualised return on equity of 7.7%.

The deviation from the first quarter results and the Bank’s financial targets is mainly explained by an ISK 1.1bn positive net impairment of financial assets compared to a net impairment charge of approximately ISK 0.5bn in the first quarter. Furthermore, net profit was positively impacted by a strong domestic equity market performance.

The second quarter 2021 financial accounts are still being finalised and are therefore subject to change. The financial accounts will be published on 28 July.

Contacts

Investor Relations - Jóhann Ottó Wathne - ir@islandsbanki.is

Public Relations - Björn Berg Gunnarsson - pr@islandsbanki.is

Íslandsbanki press releases
If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: https://www.islandsbanki.is/en/article/email_list_ir

About Íslandsbanki
With a history that dates from 1875, Íslandsbanki is an Icelandic universal bank with a strong customer focus. The Bank believes in moving Iceland forward by empowering its customers to succeed - reflecting a commitment to run a solid business that is a force for good in society. Driven by the ambition to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s banking model is led by three business divisions that build and manage relationships with its customers. Íslandsbanki maintains a strong market share with the most efficient branch network in the country, supporting at the same time its customers’ move to more digital services. The Bank operates in a highly attractive market and, with its technically strong foundations and robust balance sheet, is well positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead. Íslandsbanki has a BBB/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Islandsbanki hf. Preliminary financial results for the second quarter 2021 show a net profit of ISK 5.4bn with annualised return on equity of 11.6% The preliminary financial results for the second quarter 2021 indicate a net profit of ISK 5.4bn with annualised return on equity of 11.6%, which is above the Bank’s financial targets. The Bank’s profit for the first quarter 2021 was ISK 3.6bn with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Goliath Drills Significant Quartz-Sulphide Veining Over 57.5 Meters* in Inaugural Drill Hole on the ...
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
DFDS A/S: JUNE VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT UP 19% FOLLOWING LOCKDOWNS IN 2020
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board