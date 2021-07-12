(Italy), July 12, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 05/07/2021 2,759 172.8674 476,941.16 - - - - 2,759 172.8674 476,941.16 06/07/2021 7,269 173.4372 1,260,715.01 6,508 205.9621 1,340,401.35 1,132,287.00 13,777 173.6954 2,393,002.00 07/07/2021 3,509 173.8810 610,148.43 4,700 206.6046 971,041.62 820,760.39 8,209 174.3098 1,430,908.82 08/07/2021 13,561 172.1852 2,335,003.50 4,124 206.4938 851,580.43 719,361.74 17,685 172.7094 3,054,365.24 27,098 172.8101 4,682,808.09 15,332 206.3021 3,163,023.40 2,672,409.13 42,430 173.3495 7,355,217.23 Total

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till July 9, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

• Euro 89,295,861.67 for No. 521,436 common shares purchased on the MTA.

• USD 18,605,421.91 (Euro 15,510,209.15 *) for No. 91,026 common shares purchased on the NYSE

As of July 9, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 9,524,973 common shares equal to 3.70% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until July 9, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,339,647 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 608,228,304.00.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner ... ).

