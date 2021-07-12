checkAd

DGAP-News Traumhaus AG successfully completes capital increase from public offering via Munich Stock Exchange and announces placement result

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.07.2021, 18:19  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Real Estate
Traumhaus AG successfully completes capital increase from public offering via Munich Stock Exchange and announces placement result

12.07.2021 / 18:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Traumhaus AG successfully completes capital increase from public offering via Munich Stock Exchange and announces placement result


Wiesbaden, 12 July 2021 - Traumhaus AG (m:access, Frankfurt, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) completed the capital increase in the public offering by issuing new shares to expand the free float and further finance growth on 09 July 2021. A total of 170,312 no-par value shares were placed at a subscription price of EUR 17.10. Of these, 21,567 shares were attributable to exercised subscription rights, 128,745 shares were placed via the subscription tool of the Munich Stock Exchange and 20,000 shares were placed privately. As a result of the capital increase, Traumhaus AG will receive gross issue proceeds of around EUR 2.91 million.

After entry of the capital increase in the company's commercial register, the share capital of Traumhaus AG increases by EUR 170,312 from EUR 4,753,971 to EUR 4,924,283.

With the public offering, which was placed via the subscription tool of the Munich Stock Exchange, Traumhaus AG deliberately targeted private investors in order to further expand the free float and make the share accessible to the general public. "The measure is a complete success, we are very satisfied with the result", says Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG. "We were able to attract around 150 new shareholders to our company and the exceptionally high level of interest shown by the press in recent weeks also documents the increased awareness of the Traumhaus share. We have thus fulfilled our promise made at the time of the IPO in August 2018 to expand the free float to over 20%. We would like to thank the Munich Stock Exchange for its uncomplicated support. At the same time, I can only recommend to all young growth companies in m:access to make use of this opportunity to strengthen their shareholder structure and equity capital."
 

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded 1993 and based in Wiesbaden, is an experienced provider of innovative housing concepts and serial construction in solid building methods. The company covers the entire value chain: from land purchase (from 3,500 sqm) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent management of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing". An essential success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment as well as on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading. In 2020, Tradegate (Berlin), Quotrix (Düsseldorf), Gettex (Munich) and the floor exchanges of Düsseldorf and Stuttgart were added.

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de


12.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1217949

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1217949  12.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217949&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetTraumhaus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Traumhaus AG - seit 20.08.18 im maccess handelbar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Traumhaus AG successfully completes capital increase from public offering via Munich Stock Exchange and announces placement result DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Real Estate Traumhaus AG successfully completes capital increase from public offering via Munich Stock Exchange and announces placement result 12.07.2021 / 18:19 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Disposal of Wirecard Subsidiaries in Asia well advanced - Further sale in Indonesia - Transactions ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon receives Euro 12.7 million grant for further development of COVID-19 drug FYB207 as part ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon erhält Förderung in Höhe von 12,7 Millionen Euro für die Weiterentwicklung des ...
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA marks further success in the roll-out of Single Pill therapy
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Verwertung von Wirecard-Tochtergesellschaften weit fortgeschritten - Weiterer Verkauf in Indonesien ...
NN Investment Partners: Finanziert den grünen Wandel: NN Investment Partners knackt Vier-Milliarden-Euro-Grenze bei den ...
DGAP-News: Umfassende PCR-Testungen auf SARS-CoV-2 ermöglichen eine sicherere Rückkehr in die Schule nach ...
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q2 2021 bekannt und aktualisiert die Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Ergebnisausblick für 2021 angehoben
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN announces preliminary Q2 2021 results and updates 2021 outlook
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:19 UhrDGAP-News: Traumhaus AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung aus öffentlichem Angebot über die Börse München erfolgreich ab und gibt das Platzierungsergebnis bekannt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
18:19 UhrDGAP-News: Traumhaus AG schließt Kapitalerhöhung aus öffentlichem Angebot über die Börse München erfolgreich ab und gibt das Platzierungsergebnis bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Traumhaus: 0,50 Euro Dividende je Aktie vorgeschlagen
4investors | Kommentare
06.07.21DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG plant Dividende von 0,50 Euro je Aktie für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
06.07.21DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG plans dividend of 0.50 euros per share for the 2020 financial year
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG plant Dividende von 0,50 Euro je Aktie für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21DGAP-DD: Traumhaus AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
23.06.21DGAP-DD: Traumhaus AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
23.06.21DGAP-DD: Traumhaus AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
23.06.21DGAP-DD: Traumhaus AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings