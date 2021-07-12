checkAd

GeNeuro Announces Launch of Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 18:29  |  47   |   |   

Regulatory News:

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO) (Paris:GNRO), today announced the launch of a private placement (“the Offering”) of ordinary shares to be issued by the Company to certain qualified and institutional investors only, in connection with a share capital increase without preferential subscription rights targeting €6.5 million or more, subject to market demand. Bryan, Garnier & Co will act as sole Bookrunner.

As previously mentioned, GeNeuro expects the results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of temelimab in Multiple Sclerosis at the Karolinska Institutet/Academic Specialist Center in Stockholm, Sweden, in Q1 2022. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund its operations and extend its financial visibility until the end of 2022, in order to facilitate Phase III planning and partnership discussions for temelimab. It will also support continuing the preclinical research on the potential of temelimab for Post-COVID patients with neuropsychiatric affections, notably through the announced partnerships with the CIRI (International Center for Infectiology Research, France) and Fondation FondaMental, which seek to speed development of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

In accordance with the applicable provisions of Swiss law, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided, pursuant to Article 5bis of the Company's Articles of Association, as amended by the Ordinary General Meeting of 27 May 2020, to launch a capital increase with cancellation of preferential subscription rights by way of a private placement through an bookbuilding process exclusively for institutional investors.

GeNeuro’s lead investor, GNEH SAS (a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux), which owns 36.5% of GeNeuro prior to the Offering, will participate to the Offering for a minimum of €3 million and has indicated it wishes to maintain its stake at 36.46% in the event of a higher Offering. In accordance with the applicable provisions of Swiss law, the representatives of GNEH SAS on the Board of Directors of the Company have not taken part and will not take part in the voting of decisions relating to the Offering.

Seite 1 von 2
GeNeuro porteur Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GeNeuro Announces Launch of Private Placement Regulatory News: NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO GeNeuro …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.07.21GeNeuro Presents Data Supporting Pathogenic Role of an Endogenous Retroviral Protein (HERV-W ENV) in Post-COVID Neuropsychiatric Syndrome
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21GeNeuro and CIRI Renew Collaboration Agreement and Expand Focus to Post-COVID Syndromes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten