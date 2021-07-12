NextFerm Technologies obtains Regulatory Approval to market Astaferm(R) Astaxanthin Antioxidant in Canada

NextFerm Technologies (TASE:NXFR), a food-tech company developing ProteVin(TM) , a vegan, yeast-based, non-GMO protein alternative and other innovative yeast-based nutrients, today announced that Health Canada has granted a regulatory marketing approval for Astaferm(R), its innovative fermented astaxanthin antioxidant in the form of Gummies. This is the only fermented astaxanthin with no odor and flavor.

Along with the receipt of Astaferm(R)'s license approval (NPN - Natural Product Number), the company is preparing for the launch of several applications of Astaferm(R) in North America, including for Immunity support, which is a growing segment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company has already supplied initial quantities of Astaferm(R) in Canada and is currently in dialogues with potential customers.

Astaferm(R) has a US Self GRAS regulatory approval and was launched in the US at the end of 2020. The product is in early stages of sales, by well-known US dietary supplement brands, such as Carlson Labs and Purity Products.

Since Astaferm(R) is flavorless and odorless, the Gummies application constitutes a significant differentiation from other astaxanthin products available on the market, produced from algae with fishy odor, and therefore applied mainly in soft-gels.

NextFerm currently prepares to expand the marketing of Astaferm(R) for additional indications such as immune system support, as well as expanding into additional serving forms, such as water-dispersible powder for food and beverages, and fermented Astaferm(R) oil for soft-gels with competitive pricing.

Boaz Noy, Chief Executive Officer of NextFerm, said, 'The regulatory approval received for Astaferm(R) in Canada strengthens our presence in the North American dietary supplement market. This emphasizes Nextferm's ability to bring innovative nutritional ingredients from R&D to commercialization and sales. We have already started with an initial supply of the product to a customer in Canada and anticipate further launches in light of the differentiation with competing algae-based products that have fishy odor. This is thanks to a unique value proposition that combines a high astaxanthin concentration, without flavor and odor, which allows it to be integrated in delicious gummies and other food applications. At the same time, we are progressing according to our plan for the commercial launch of ProteVin (TM), our vegan protein, in 2022.'