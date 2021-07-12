checkAd

DGAP-News NextFerm Technologies obtains Regulatory Approval to market Astaferm(R) Astaxanthin Antioxidant in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.07.2021, 18:52  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: NextFerm Technologies Ltd.
NextFerm Technologies obtains Regulatory Approval to market Astaferm(R) Astaxanthin Antioxidant in Canada

12.07.2021 / 18:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NextFerm Technologies (TASE:NXFR), a food-tech company developing ProteVin(TM), a vegan, yeast-based, non-GMO protein alternative and other innovative yeast-based nutrients, today announced that Health Canada has granted a regulatory marketing approval for Astaferm(R), its innovative fermented astaxanthin antioxidant in the form of Gummies. This is the only fermented astaxanthin with no odor and flavor.

Along with the receipt of Astaferm(R)'s license approval (NPN - Natural Product Number), the company is preparing for the launch of several applications of Astaferm(R) in North America, including for Immunity support, which is a growing segment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company has already supplied initial quantities of Astaferm(R) in Canada and is currently in dialogues with potential customers.

Astaferm(R) has a US Self GRAS regulatory approval and was launched in the US at the end of 2020. The product is in early stages of sales, by well-known US dietary supplement brands, such as Carlson Labs and Purity Products.

Since Astaferm(R) is flavorless and odorless, the Gummies application constitutes a significant differentiation from other astaxanthin products available on the market, produced from algae with fishy odor, and therefore applied mainly in soft-gels.

NextFerm currently prepares to expand the marketing of Astaferm(R) for additional indications such as immune system support, as well as expanding into additional serving forms, such as water-dispersible powder for food and beverages, and fermented Astaferm(R) oil for soft-gels with competitive pricing.

Boaz Noy, Chief Executive Officer of NextFerm, said, 'The regulatory approval received for Astaferm(R) in Canada strengthens our presence in the North American dietary supplement market. This emphasizes Nextferm's ability to bring innovative nutritional ingredients from R&D to commercialization and sales. We have already started with an initial supply of the product to a customer in Canada and anticipate further launches in light of the differentiation with competing algae-based products that have fishy odor. This is thanks to a unique value proposition that combines a high astaxanthin concentration, without flavor and odor, which allows it to be integrated in delicious gummies and other food applications. At the same time, we are progressing according to our plan for the commercial launch of ProteVin (TM), our vegan protein, in 2022.'

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News NextFerm Technologies obtains Regulatory Approval to market Astaferm(R) Astaxanthin Antioxidant in Canada DGAP-News: NextFerm Technologies Ltd. NextFerm Technologies obtains Regulatory Approval to market Astaferm(R) Astaxanthin Antioxidant in Canada 12.07.2021 / 18:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NextFerm …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Disposal of Wirecard Subsidiaries in Asia well advanced - Further sale in Indonesia - Transactions ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon receives Euro 12.7 million grant for further development of COVID-19 drug FYB207 as part ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon erhält Förderung in Höhe von 12,7 Millionen Euro für die Weiterentwicklung des ...
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA marks further success in the roll-out of Single Pill therapy
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Verwertung von Wirecard-Tochtergesellschaften weit fortgeschritten - Weiterer Verkauf in Indonesien ...
NN Investment Partners: Finanziert den grünen Wandel: NN Investment Partners knackt Vier-Milliarden-Euro-Grenze bei den ...
DGAP-News: Umfassende PCR-Testungen auf SARS-CoV-2 ermöglichen eine sicherere Rückkehr in die Schule nach ...
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q2 2021 bekannt und aktualisiert die Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Ergebnisausblick für 2021 angehoben
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN announces preliminary Q2 2021 results and updates 2021 outlook
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...