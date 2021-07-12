checkAd

Copperstone’s exploitation concession Viscaria k no. 7 confirmed by the Swedish Government

Kiruna July 12, 2021

Copperstone Resources AB (“Copperstone” or “the Company”) has been informed by the Swedish Government about the final decision to grant the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Copperstone Viscaria AB the exploitation concession Viscaria k no. 7.

        

In March 2018, the Mining Inspector awarded Copperstone Viscaria AB (then Avalon Minerals Viscaria AB) the exploitation concession, Viscaria k no. 7 (64 ha) in Kiruna municipality, Sweden. The decision was objected in due time. Copperstone has received a request for supplementary information from the Swedish Government, which have been filed back in due course. The Swedish Government has now informed the Company that it has decided to dismiss the appeal, and the Mining Inspector’s decision to award exploitation concession Viscaria k no. 7 is therefore the final decision.

The Company will now be able to include Viscaria k no. 7 in the Environmental Permit Application, land access requests as well as being an integral part of the mine lay-out together with exploitation concessions Viscaria k no. 3 and Viscaria k no. 4.

The exploitation concession Viscaria k no 7. will be valid for 25 years from the time of award by the Mining Inspector.

“Copperstone is delighted by the Government’s decision regarding this exploitation concession. Copperstone is on track to re-open the Viscaria copper mine, and together with Viscaria exploitation concessions no 3 and no 4, the Viscaria no 7 will now ultimately provide a longer life-of-mine, synergies through a better production economy as well as a potential for higher yearly copper production. Copperstone’s long term commitment in Norrbotten, Northern Sweden, is undisputable, being the employer of a growing team of industry specialists. At all times we consider our co-existence with the reindeer herding community, stake holders and the local environment as a whole”, comments CEO Anna Tyni.

For further information, please contact Anna Tyni (CEO) anna.tyni@copperstone.se, info@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se.

This information is information that Copperstone Resources AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person’s agency, at 18:50 CEST on July 12, 2021.

ABOUT COPPERSTONE

Copperstone Resources AB is a mineral exploration company formed in 2006. During 2019, the Company acquired Viscaria deposit in Kiruna and accordingly, the Company’s strategy was revised. The goal is to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine. The deposit’s high level of copper and the geographical location provide for good conditions to become a key supplier of qualitative and responsible produced copper to customers who are driving the global change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone has several Exploitation Concessions and Exploration Permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all of which are located in Sweden. The Company’s shares are subject trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-604 22 55.

Attachment





