United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Affirms Decision by Veterans Court Potentially Restoring Billions of Dollars in GI Bill Educational Benefits

Hunton Andrews Kurth and Dominion Energy pro bono attorneys work on behalf of former FBI counterterrorism agent denied benefits for divinity school

Richmond, VA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has issued a major decision in a case that could restore billions of dollars in Post-9/11 educational benefits for veterans. The court affirmed the decision previously issued by the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims (“Veterans Court”) in the case Rudisill v. McDonough (formerly BO v. Wilkie), which determined that veterans with separately qualifying periods of military service are entitled to GI Bill benefits for each period of service.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this case and what it means for our country’s veterans,” said Hunton Andrews Kurth lawyer Timothy L. McHugh, who represented the appellee, Jim Rudisill. “An estimated 1.7 million post-9/11 era veterans could benefit from this ruling, so it is truly an impactful decision for those who have bravely served.”

Since World War II, Congress has provided veterans with different GI Bill benefits for different periods of qualifying service. Never has Congress required veterans with different periods of qualifying service to forfeit one benefit to receive another. Nevertheless, since 2009, the Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) has required veterans with more than one period of separately qualifying service to relinquish or exhaust their entitlement to their Montgomery GI Bill benefits before using their Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits, thereby capping most veterans’ combined GI Bill benefits at 36 months. 

In Rudisill v. McDonough, the court held that veterans with periods of separately qualifying military service are entitled to GI Bill education benefits for each period of service, subject only to an overall statutory cap of 48 months. In 2015,  Rudisill, a decorated Army combat veteran who was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan, applied for Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits so that he could attend Yale Divinity School to become an Army chaplain. Based on its interpretation of the law, the VA forced Rudisill to forfeit his remaining Montgomery benefits and limited his Post-9/11 benefits to the amount of the forfeited benefits. While Rudisill has since given up his Yale admission and is now ineligible to return to the Army due to his age, he continued the appeal process with the hope of using them in different educational setting, and helping other veterans in their fight for benefits.  He is now using his restored benefits to attend another seminary program while continuing to serve as an FBI agent.

