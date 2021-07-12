Servier and Nymirum Announce Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop RNA-Targeted Small Molecule Therapeutics
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Servier, a global independent pharmaceutical Group, and
Nymirum, a pioneer in RNA-targeted small molecules, announced today that they
have entered into a strategic collaboration to identify and develop
RNA-modulatory drugs for the treatment of neurological diseases.
Under the collaboration agreement, Nymirum will leverage its proprietary DART
Platform (Dynamic Atomic-Resolution RNA Targeting Platform) to discover novel
small molecule therapeutics for multiple neurological targets. Servier is
responsible for joint preclinical development and has the right to pursue
further development on the current targets as well as expand the scope of the
collaboration. The collaboration provides Nymirum with an initial payment,
followed by future success payments.
"We are excited to pair Nymirum's expertise in targeting RNA with Servier's
experience in CNS (Central Nervous System) to advance transformative therapies.
The ability to resolve and leverage RNA's dynamic structure opens a new chapter
for drug discovery, enabling novel programs across all therapeutic areas," said
Joshua Fairbank, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Nymirum. "Thanks to
its expertise in CNS and small molecule therapeutics, Servier is a valuable
partner in this collaboration, and together we look forward to accelerating the
search for treatments for patients with severe neurological disorders."
"This new collaboration is the opportunity to progress innovative RNA-targeted
approaches towards clinical assessment in patients with very limited or absent
treatment options," stated Ross Jeggo, Global Head of Neuroscience and
Immuno-inflammation Therapeutic Area at Servier. "We are delighted to work in
partnership with Nymirum on multiple drug discovery projects, harnessing their
platform to deliver RNA-targeting small molecules for neurodegenerative
diseases. The therapeutic advantage associated to a small molecule versus other
DNA- or RNA-based approaches is truly innovative and very promising for
potential treatments for patients suffering from disorders of the central
nervous system."
About Servier
Servier is a global pharmaceutical group governed by a Foundation. With a strong
international presence in 150 countries and a total revenue of 4.7 billion euros
in 2020, Servier employs 22,500 people worldwide.
More information: https://servier.com/en/
About Nymirum
Nymirum's mission is to unlock the power of RNA with small molecules to enable
the advancement of transformative medicine.
More information: https://www.nymirum.com/
Contact:
Sonia Marques: presse@servier.com - Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 40 21 / + 33
(0)7 84 28 76 13
Jean-Clément Vergeau: presse@servier.com - Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 46 16 /
+33 (0)6 79 56 75 96
Nymirum Media contact: Yang Zheng
yzheng@nymirum.com
