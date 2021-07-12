Servier and Nymirum Announce Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop RNA-Targeted Small Molecule Therapeutics

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Servier, a global independent pharmaceutical Group, and

Nymirum, a pioneer in RNA-targeted small molecules, announced today that they

have entered into a strategic collaboration to identify and develop

RNA-modulatory drugs for the treatment of neurological diseases.



Under the collaboration agreement, Nymirum will leverage its proprietary DART

Platform (Dynamic Atomic-Resolution RNA Targeting Platform) to discover novel

small molecule therapeutics for multiple neurological targets. Servier is

responsible for joint preclinical development and has the right to pursue

further development on the current targets as well as expand the scope of the

collaboration. The collaboration provides Nymirum with an initial payment,

followed by future success payments.







"We are excited to pair Nymirum's expertise in targeting RNA with Servier'sexperience in CNS (Central Nervous System) to advance transformative therapies.The ability to resolve and leverage RNA's dynamic structure opens a new chapterfor drug discovery, enabling novel programs across all therapeutic areas," saidJoshua Fairbank, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Nymirum. "Thanks toits expertise in CNS and small molecule therapeutics, Servier is a valuablepartner in this collaboration, and together we look forward to accelerating thesearch for treatments for patients with severe neurological disorders.""This new collaboration is the opportunity to progress innovative RNA-targetedapproaches towards clinical assessment in patients with very limited or absenttreatment options," stated Ross Jeggo, Global Head of Neuroscience andImmuno-inflammation Therapeutic Area at Servier. "We are delighted to work inpartnership with Nymirum on multiple drug discovery projects, harnessing theirplatform to deliver RNA-targeting small molecules for neurodegenerativediseases. The therapeutic advantage associated to a small molecule versus otherDNA- or RNA-based approaches is truly innovative and very promising forpotential treatments for patients suffering from disorders of the centralnervous system."About ServierServier is a global pharmaceutical group governed by a Foundation. With a stronginternational presence in 150 countries and a total revenue of 4.7 billion eurosin 2020, Servier employs 22,500 people worldwide.More information: https://servier.com/en/Follow us on Social Media: Facebook (https://fr-fr.facebook.com/login/?next=https%3A%2F%2Ffr-fr.facebook.com%2FServier%2F)Twitter (https://twitter.com/servier)LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/servier)Contact: presse@servier.comAbout NymirumNymirum's mission is to unlock the power of RNA with small molecules to enablethe advancement of transformative medicine.More information: https://www.nymirum.com/PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1561211/Servier_Nymirum.pdfLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1561177/Servier_Nymirum_Logo.jpgContact:Sonia Marques: presse@servier.com - Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 40 21 / + 33(0)7 84 28 76 13Jean-Clément Vergeau: presse@servier.com - Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 46 16 /+33 (0)6 79 56 75 96Nymirum Media contact: Yang Zhengyzheng@nymirum.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157187/4966628OTS: Servier; Nymirum