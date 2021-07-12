GSI Technology to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on July 29, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, will announce financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's first quarter financial results and its current outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.



To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-437-2398 in the U.S. or 1-856-344-9206 for international approximately10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 1559772. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com.