EANS-News Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Half Year 2021 Results
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Information
St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -
Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Notice of Half Year 2021 Results
12 July 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a
leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real
estate in Central Europe, will announce its Half Year results for the six months
ended 30 June 2021, on Thursday 29 July 2021.
There will be a webcast for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930
CEST. Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the details.
For further information:
FTI Consulting, London +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis
scatrium@fticonsulting.com
Further inquiry note:
FTI Consulting, London
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis
scatrium@fticonsulting.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4966637
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
