St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -Atrium European Real Estate LimitedNotice of Half Year 2021 Results12 July 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), aleading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail realestate in Central Europe, will announce its Half Year results for the six monthsended 30 June 2021, on Thursday 29 July 2021.There will be a webcast for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930CEST. Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the details.For further information:FTI Consulting, London +44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davisscatrium@fticonsulting.com