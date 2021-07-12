checkAd

EANS-News Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Half Year 2021 Results

12.07.2021   

Company Information

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Notice of Half Year 2021 Results

12 July 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a
leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real
estate in Central Europe, will announce its Half Year results for the six months
ended 30 June 2021, on Thursday 29 July 2021.

There will be a webcast for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930
CEST. Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the details.


For further information:
FTI Consulting, London +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis
scatrium@fticonsulting.com




Further inquiry note:
FTI Consulting, London
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis
scatrium@fticonsulting.com



issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

