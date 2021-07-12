GeNeuro Announces Launch of Private Placement

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 - GNRO) (Paris:GNRO), today announced the launch of a private placement of ordinary shares to be issued by the Company to certain qualified and institutional investors only, in connection with a share capital increase without preferential subscription rights targeting €6.5 million or more, subject to market demand (“the Private Placement”). Bryan, Garnier & Co will act as sole Bookrunner.

As previously mentioned, GeNeuro expects the results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of temelimab in Multiple Sclerosis at the Karolinska Institutet/Academic Specialist Center in Stockholm, Sweden, in Q1 2022. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund its operations and extend its financial visibility until the end of 2022, in order to facilitate Phase III planning and partnership discussions for temelimab. It will also support continuing preclinical research on the potential of temelimab for Post-COVID patients with neuropsychiatric affections, notably through the announced partnerships with the CIRI (International Center for Infectiology Research, France) and Fondation FondaMental, which seek to speed development of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

Pursuant to applicable Swiss law and Section 5bis of the Company’s bylaws, as amended by the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting of May 27, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided to launch a capital increase with removal of shareholders’ subscription rights by way of a book-built private placement solely intended to institutional and qualified investors,

GeNeuro’s lead investor, GNEH SAS (a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux), which owns 36.5% of GeNeuro prior to the Private Placement, will participate to the Private Placement for a minimum of €3 million and indicated that in the event the Private Placement would exceed €6.5 million it will increase its participation up to an amount corresponding to its existing 36.5% holding in the Company In accordance with applicable Swiss laws and regulations, GNEH representatives at the Board of directors of GeNeuro have not voted and will not vote on board of directors’ decisions relating to the Private Placement.