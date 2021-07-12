checkAd

ClassWorx Announces Interview with ADM Endeavors (OTC ADMQ) Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson, Now Live on Youtube

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx™, has published the interview with Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson of ADM Endeavors Inc (OTCQB:ADMQ).

The live Zoom interview was held on July 12, 2021 and began at 12:00PM EST, lasting approximately 20 minutes. In the interview, Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson discusses ADM Endeavors and one of their subsidiaries, Just Right Products. Just Right Products sells ‘anything with a logo' for promotional merchandise for your business. They are able to supply your company with every possible promotional product from over 3000 suppliers.

The interview is now available on the ClassWorx YouTube channel. Follow us on YouTube to watch future interviews.

Classworx™ offers interviews to company CEOs and Presidents who are interested in telling their stories to the public. To schedule an interview, please contact ClassWorx, Inc. Contact information is listed below.

ClassWorx, Inc. completed its name change with the state of Delaware from Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. to Classworx, Inc. The company filed its name change with FINRA and is awaiting approval.

About ADM Endeavors Inc.

Since 2010, ADM Endeavors' wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital services, import wholesale, government procurement and school/work wear uniforms. Just Right Products has maximized its work area by offering on site traditional brick and mortar retail within its manufacturing facility. This allows the most efficient use of labor with all employees cross trained for retail, sales, and production work.

The Retail Sales Division focuses on 'Anything With A Logo' products. Ranging from products such as business cards to coffee cups, apparel like t-shirts and hoodies, to even more unique products like portable speakers and pillow, customers have tens of thousands of unique products from which to select. The Import Wholesale Department adds to this selection by sourcing products overseas for both retail and wholesale customers. The recently created Government Procurement Department assists Municipalities, Schools, Law Enforcement, Fire Protection, Parks & Recreation, Public Works, Public Safety, Zoning and other government entities in securing their apparel and promotional products. And finally, the Uniform Division currently contracts with over 10 local private and charter schools in all uniform needs while also working with various businesses for employee uniform apparel.

