eXp World Holdings Promotes Seth Siegler to Lead eXp's New Real Estate Services Tech Hub

eXp Continues to Focus on High-tech Real Estate Products and Solutions to Enhance Agents' Continued Success

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate companies in the world, has elevated Seth Siegler to the company’s new role of Vice President, Technology Innovation & Real Estate Services. Siegler will help scale eXp Realty’s innovation and technology department to better serve agents, brokers and customers.

Previously, Siegler oversaw the development of eXp’s iBuyer program, “ExpressOffers,'' developed the technology for lead distribution and enhanced internal processing tools, such as My eXp, a web app for eXp agents to help monitor and track their real estate transactions.

“Technology matched with an agent-centric focus is what sets eXp Realty apart,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “Working with Seth, I have witnessed his significant contributions to the company and our success. The products and services he has created have already made an impact including the development of our iBuyer program and our recently-launched lead generation platform, SUCCESS Experts. He has a host of other products in the pipeline for 2021.”

Siegler has nearly 20 years of experience building products and companies in the real estate industry. He is a three-time Inman Innovator Award finalist, as a result of several innovative software inventions. He is also a standout developer, with frequent accolades during industry hackathons where some products even earned a place in the market such as Curb Call.

"I originally joined eXp because of its clear-to-see appetite for changing the way this business works, for the better,” said Siegler. “Getting the opportunity to further that mission by developing deeply innovative and novel technology for the company and its agents is a dream come true.”

As a serial startup founder, including two exits, Siegler has experience building companies that deliver meaningful technology. He has participated in the development of several software technology patents and continues to create products that improve the real estate transaction for agents and consumers.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, Showcase IDX and SUCCESS Enterprises. 

eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 58,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain and Israel, and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

