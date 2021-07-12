checkAd

Elastic Named a Leader in Cognitive Search by Independent Research Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 20:23  |  26   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search, Q3, 2021. Download the complimentary report here.

The report evaluates 13 vendors based on 26 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. In addition to receiving the highest score possible in the strategy category, Elastic also received the highest scores possible in the operations and market awareness criteria.

According to Forrester’s evaluation, “Elastic has strengths in usability, ingestion intelligence, usage analytics, data connectors, and scalability. Its sweet spot is for enterprises that want fast, friendly, and affordable cognitive search based on the software phenom Elasticsearch.” The report also cites that, “It’s easy to try, and the “elastic” pricing model based on the underlying compute resources used makes it easy to adopt for companies of any size. Elastic Enterprise Search includes easy-to use tools to connect to data sources, tune results, and manage the platform.”

Elastic Enterprise Search dramatically simplifies enterprise-grade search experiences for both customer- and employee-facing search applications. It is a powerful, modern search solution for any website, app, or workplace in a single unified stack that enables customers to scale their search requirements as they grow. The solution provides an alternative to legacy search products and is engineered for easy implementation to deliver shorter time to value for search projects.

For more information, read The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search, Q3, 2021 and our blog post, Elastic named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search.

Supporting Quote:

  • “Organizations today require a seamless search experience that delights customers and provides employees access to the data and insights that enable smarter business decisions,” said Matt Riley, VP of Product Management, Enterprise Search, Elastic. “We believe Forrester’s evaluation attests to the value our customers realize with Elastic, helping solve their biggest search challenges by providing the most relevant answers to their questions, improving with every interaction, and delivering personalized results.”

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elastic Named a Leader in Cognitive Search by Independent Research Firm Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search, Q3, 2021. Download the complimentary report …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21New Survey from Elastic Shows Finding Business-Critical Content is a Significant Problem in a Remote Work Environment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Elastic Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten