Healthcare Royalty, Inc. Announces Offering of Senior Notes by HCRX Investments HoldCo, L.P.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Royalty, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, “HCR” or the “Company”) today announced that HCRX Investments HoldCo, L.P., a newly-formed wholly-owned operating subsidiary of HCR (“HCRX”), intends, subject to market conditions and other factors, to offer $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “notes”).

HCRX intends to use some or all of the net proceeds to repurchase certain limited partnership units held by existing investors in a limited partnership formed to serve as the principal holding company for HCR’s operating subsidiaries. The gross proceeds of the offering of notes may be held in escrow pending the completion of HCR’s initial public offering. Any net proceeds not used to repurchase units may be used for general corporate purposes.

The notes to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any of other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about HCR

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this document regarding HCR that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the HCR’s business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Although HCR believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of those expectations could prove to be inaccurate, and as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those expectations also could be inaccurate.

Except as required by law, HCR undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media and Investor Contact:
Healthcare Royalty Investor Relations and Communications
+1 (203) 487-8311
irinfo@hcroyalty.com




