Healthcare Royalty, Inc. Announces Offering of Senior Notes by HCRX Investments HoldCo, L.P.

HCRX intends to use some or all of the net proceeds to repurchase certain limited partnership units held by existing investors in a limited partnership formed to serve as the principal holding company for HCR’s operating subsidiaries. The gross proceeds of the offering of notes may be held in escrow pending the completion of HCR’s initial public offering. Any net proceeds not used to repurchase units may be used for general corporate purposes.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Royalty, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, “HCR” or the “Company”) today announced that HCRX Investments HoldCo, L.P., a newly-formed wholly-owned operating subsidiary of HCR (“HCRX”), intends, subject to market conditions and other factors, to offer $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “notes”).

The notes to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any of other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

