checkAd

DKNG INVESTOR ALERT Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DraftKings Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 20:46  |  50   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces purchasers of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) have until August 31, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the DraftKings class action lawsuit. The DraftKings Inc. class action lawsuit charges DraftKings and certain of DraftKings and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s (“DEAC”) top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of DraftKings securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The DraftKings class action lawsuit (Rodriguez v. DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05739) was commenced on July 2, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the DraftKings class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the DraftKings class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than August 31, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: DraftKings was incorporated in Nevada as DEAC NV Merger Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of its legal predecessor, DEAC, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. On April 23, 2020, DEAC consummated transactions and, in connection therewith, DraftKings acquired all of the issued and outstanding share capital of SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”). SBTech became a wholly owned subsidiary of DraftKings.

The DraftKings class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) SBTech had a history of unlawful operations; (ii) accordingly, DraftKings’ merger with SBTech exposed DraftKings to dealings in black-market gaming; (iii) this increased DraftKings’ regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (iv) as a result, DraftKings’ revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) accordingly, the benefits of the SPAC merger were overstated; and (vi) consequently, DraftKings’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Seite 1 von 2


DraftKings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DKNG INVESTOR ALERT Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DraftKings Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces purchasers of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) have until August 31, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the DraftKings class action lawsuit. The DraftKings Inc. class action lawsuit charges …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:00 UhrDeadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DKNG)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.07.21DKNG INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – DKNG
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DKNG) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21DKNG Investors With Substantial Losses: Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the DraftKings Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DKNG) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.07.21DRAFTKINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DraftKings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.06.21DRAFTKINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DraftKings, Inc. on Behalf of DraftKings Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.06.21DraftKings, Tesla, Nikola Motors, Square – ARK Investment schlägt nach Shortseller-Attacke zu
NTG24 | Kommentare