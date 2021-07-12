checkAd

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 20:53  |  39   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or “the Company”) (NYSE: YMM) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in June 2021 (the “IPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 10, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. FTA’s apps, Yunmanman and Huochebang, were about to be subjected to a cybersecurity review by the Chinese government. The Chinese government required the Company to suspend new user registration. The Company was directed to complete a “comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks,” and “continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about FTA, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Full Truck Alliance Company Limited (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or “the Company”) (NYSE: YMM) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:16 UhrEQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. – YMM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16:45 UhrThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow unter Druck - Anleger bevorzugen Tech-Werte
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.07.21Aktien New York: Dow unter Druck - Anleger bevorzugen Tech-Werten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.07.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21YMM BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – YMM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten