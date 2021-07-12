DGAP-News Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market
Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the
conditions applicable to stabilisation measures
Biotalys NV (ISIN: BE0974386188; ticker symbol: BTLS BB)
on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, has carried out during the time period from 2 July 2021 until and including 09 July 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below:
|Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY)
|Purchase (P) / Sale (S)
|Nominal value (pieces)
|Execution price in EUR (0.000)
|Stabilisation Trading Venue
|02.07.2021
|P
|400
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|02.07.2021
|P
|24,600
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|02.07.2021
|P
|275
|7.000
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|02.07.2021
|P
|8,626
|7.000
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|02.07.2021
|P
|13,823
|7.000
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|02.07.2021
|P
|6,777
|7.000
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|02.07.2021
|P
|2,500
|7.000
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|02.07.2021
|P
|5,765
|7.000
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|02.07.2021
|P
|10,000
|7.000
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|02.07.2021
|P
|2,234
|7.000
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|02.07.2021
|P
|5,000
|7.000
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|Day Total
|80,000
|05.07.2021
|P
|300
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|05.07.2021
|P
|177
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|05.07.2021
|P
|156
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|05.07.2021
|P
|104
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|Day Total
|737
|06.07.2021
|P
|2,000
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|06.07.2021
|P
|1,918
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|06.07.2021
|P
|208
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|06.07.2021
|P
|478
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|06.07.2021
|P
|410
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|Day Total
|5,014
|07.07.2021
|P
|121
|7.460
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|07.07.2021
|P
|18
|7.460
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|07.07.2021
|P
|225
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|07.07.2021
|P
|204
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|07.07.2021
|P
|711
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|07.07.2021
|P
|961
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|07.07.2021
|P
|683
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|07.07.2021
|P
|828
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|07.07.2021
|P
|422
|7.460
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|07.07.2021
|P
|164
|7.460
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|07.07.2021
|P
|61
|7.440
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|07.07.2021
|P
|159
|7.440
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|07.07.2021
|P
|182
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|Day Total
|4,739
|08.07.2021
|P
|300
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|08.07.2021
|P
|100
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|08.07.2021
|P
|44
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|08.07.2021
|P
|500
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|08.07.2021
|P
|417
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|08.07.2021
|P
|1,500
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|08.07.2021
|P
|382
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|08.07.2021
|P
|83
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|08.07.2021
|P
|341
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|Day Total
|3,667
|09.07.2021
|P
|447
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|09.07.2021
|P
|519
|7.460
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|09.07.2021
|P
|146
|7.440
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|09.07.2021
|P
|143
|7.440
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|09.07.2021
|P
|124
|7.460
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|09.07.2021
|P
|30
|7.460
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|09.07.2021
|P
|352
|7.420
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|09.07.2021
|P
|37
|7.400
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|09.07.2021
|P
|215
|7.400
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|09.07.2021
|P
|481
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|09.07.2021
|P
|78
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|09.07.2021
|P
|364
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|09.07.2021
|P
|333
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|09.07.2021
|P
|1,244
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|09.07.2021
|P
|926
|7.500
|Brussels - EURONEXT
|Day Total
|5,439
|Total 02.07.2021 - 09.07.2021
|99,596
1217709 12.07.2021
