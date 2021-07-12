checkAd

DGAP-News Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Notification of performed Stabilisation Measures pursuant to Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR); Article 6 (2) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052

12.07.2021 / 21:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ('Market Abuse Regulation') of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the public offering and initial admission to trading of ordinary shares with no nominal value of

Biotalys NV (ISIN: BE0974386188; ticker symbol: BTLS BB)

on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, has carried out during the time period from 2 July 2021 until and including 09 July 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below:

Trade date (DD.MM.YYYY) Purchase (P) / Sale (S) Nominal value (pieces) Execution price in EUR (0.000) Stabilisation Trading Venue
02.07.2021 P 400 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
02.07.2021 P 24,600 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
02.07.2021 P 275 7.000 Brussels - EURONEXT
02.07.2021 P 8,626 7.000 Brussels - EURONEXT
02.07.2021 P 13,823 7.000 Brussels - EURONEXT
02.07.2021 P 6,777 7.000 Brussels - EURONEXT
02.07.2021 P 2,500 7.000 Brussels - EURONEXT
02.07.2021 P 5,765 7.000 Brussels - EURONEXT
02.07.2021 P 10,000 7.000 Brussels - EURONEXT
02.07.2021 P 2,234 7.000 Brussels - EURONEXT
02.07.2021 P 5,000 7.000 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   80,000    
         
         
05.07.2021 P 300 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
05.07.2021 P 177 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
05.07.2021 P 156 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
05.07.2021 P 104 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   737    
         
         
06.07.2021 P 2,000 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
06.07.2021 P 1,918 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
06.07.2021 P 208 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
06.07.2021 P 478 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
06.07.2021 P 410 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   5,014    
         
         
07.07.2021 P 121 7.460 Brussels - EURONEXT
07.07.2021 P 18 7.460 Brussels - EURONEXT
07.07.2021 P 225 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
07.07.2021 P 204 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
07.07.2021 P 711 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
07.07.2021 P 961 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
07.07.2021 P 683 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
07.07.2021 P 828 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
07.07.2021 P 422 7.460 Brussels - EURONEXT
07.07.2021 P 164 7.460 Brussels - EURONEXT
07.07.2021 P 61 7.440 Brussels - EURONEXT
07.07.2021 P 159 7.440 Brussels - EURONEXT
07.07.2021 P 182 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   4,739    
         
         
08.07.2021 P 300 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
08.07.2021 P 100 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
08.07.2021 P 44 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
08.07.2021 P 500 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
08.07.2021 P 417 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
08.07.2021 P 1,500 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
08.07.2021 P 382 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
08.07.2021 P 83 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
08.07.2021 P 341 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   3,667    
         
         
09.07.2021 P 447 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
09.07.2021 P 519 7.460 Brussels - EURONEXT
09.07.2021 P 146 7.440 Brussels - EURONEXT
09.07.2021 P 143 7.440 Brussels - EURONEXT
09.07.2021 P 124 7.460 Brussels - EURONEXT
09.07.2021 P 30 7.460 Brussels - EURONEXT
09.07.2021 P 352 7.420 Brussels - EURONEXT
09.07.2021 P 37 7.400 Brussels - EURONEXT
09.07.2021 P 215 7.400 Brussels - EURONEXT
09.07.2021 P 481 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
09.07.2021 P 78 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
09.07.2021 P 364 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
09.07.2021 P 333 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
09.07.2021 P 1,244 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
09.07.2021 P 926 7.500 Brussels - EURONEXT
Day Total   5,439    
         
         
Total 02.07.2021 - 09.07.2021   99,596    

Disclaimer

