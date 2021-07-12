checkAd

LINCOLN TECH LAUNCHES MAZDA AUTOMOTIVE STUDENT TRAINING IN COLUMBIA, MD

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 21:00  |  33   |   |   

New program designed to help fill growing demand for automotive technicians

Parsippany, NJ, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, will introduce Mazda Automotive Student Training (MAST) at its Columbia, MD campus this summer. Students enrolled in Automotive Technology training can add the Mazda option to their program and build career skills specific to Mazda technologies.

 

Mazda Automotive Student Training (MAST) may include a number of  benefits* for accepted students, such as career placement opportunities with a living wage at participating local Mazda dealerships, one-on-one mentorships with Mazda Master or Senior Certified Techs, discounts on tool kits and Mazda vehicles, and up to $15,000 in student tuition reimbursements.

 

“After initially partnering with Mazda at our Queens, New York campus in 2019, we’re pleased to expand the program and offer this exciting opportunity to students in Columbia,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “Students come to this campus not only from Maryland, but from northern Virginia and our nation’s capital. This opens up a number of career possibilities for our graduates, and provides benefits to the region’s Mazda dealers as well. A steady supply of Mazda-trained technicians will be available for those dealers for years to come thanks to the Mazda-Lincoln collaboration.”

 

The program launch will take place on Wednesday, July 14th with a 10AM media event at the Columbia campus. Shaw will join Lincoln Tech faculty, staff and administrators, as well as representatives from Mazda.

 

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, Maryland alone is projected to have 15,000 openings for automotive technicians by 2028, while on a national level 740,000 openings are projected during that time**.

 

 

*Must meet dealer terms and conditions

**This data was compiled from the U.S. Dept. of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, for the years 2018-2028, www.careeronestop.org, captured on July 31, 2020. State-specific employment projections can also be found at onetonline.org for the years 2018-2028.

 

###

 

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

 

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946. 

 

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences.  Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

 

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu. 

CONTACT: Peter Tahinos
Lincoln Educational Services
973-766-9656
PTahinos@lincolntech.edu




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LINCOLN TECH LAUNCHES MAZDA AUTOMOTIVE STUDENT TRAINING IN COLUMBIA, MD New program designed to help fill growing demand for automotive techniciansParsippany, NJ, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
“From Dock to Doc”: Spotlite360 Announces Blockchain and IoT Solution for Healthcare Industry Supply Chains
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Goliath Drills Significant Quartz-Sulphide Veining Over 57.5 Meters* in Inaugural Drill Hole on the ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board