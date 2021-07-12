Moët Hennessy and Campari Group to partner in a 50/50 joint venture to create a premium pan-European Wines & Spirits e-commerce player through Tannico

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Moët Hennessy and Campari Group are pleased to announce

the formation of a 50/50 joint venture (JV) with the purpose of investing in

Wines & Spirits e-commerce companies and build a European e-commerce pure player

in this growing category.



As part of this partnership, Campari will be contributing its stake in Tannicoto the JV. Tannico focuses on online sales of wines and premium spirits underthe Tannico brand with a share of around 30% of this segment. Tannico also ownsa majority stake in Ventealapropriete.com, a major e-commerce platform for thesale of premium wines and spirits in France. Tannico and Ventealapropriete.comhave complementary business models, territories and capabilities in terms oftechnology, marketing and logistics and generated pro-forma aggregated sales ofover EUR70 million in 2020.The joint venture between Campari and Moët Hennessy aims at building a premiumpan-European e-commerce player for the benefit of all wine and spirits brandsand their European consumers. The combined business will be led by a seasonedmanagement team led by Marco Magnocavallo, current CEO of Tannico, who remains akey minority shareholder in the business." This partnership represents a significant step forward in our globale-commerce development strategy. While e-commerce was already a growing channelfor wines and spirits, the global pandemic has triggered a significantacceleration. We are delighted to be partnering with Campari Group and Tannicoto create a premium pan-European Wines & Spirits e-commerce player . " -Philippe Schaus, President & CEO, Moët Hennessy" We are very pleased to partner with Moët Hennessy to become a premiumpan-European Wines & Spirits e-commerce player through Tannico. After thecompletion of Tannico's first transformational step with the acquisition ofVentealapropriete.com, thanks to this agreement, the new partnership aims tocontinue to grow, further strengthening its footprint and expertise in theonline retailing of spirits & wines ." - Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO Campari Group" With the joint backing of Moët Hennessy and Campari, Tannico will have thefirepower to consolidate the fragmented European e-commerce sector and offer aqualitative, sizeable and integrated route to market option catering to theneeds of all its wines and spirits suppliers " - Marco Magnocavallo, CEO TannicoThe creation of the JV, which foresees the sale of 50% of the JV's equity