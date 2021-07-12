Moët Hennessy and Campari Group to partner in a 50/50 joint venture to create a premium pan-European Wines & Spirits e-commerce player through Tannico
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 12.07.2021, 21:10 | 46 | 0 |
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Moët Hennessy and Campari Group are pleased to announce
the formation of a 50/50 joint venture (JV) with the purpose of investing in
Wines & Spirits e-commerce companies and build a European e-commerce pure player
in this growing category.
To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/playe
rs/uk/8924651-moet-hennessy-and-campari-group-to-partner-in-a-joint-venture/
the formation of a 50/50 joint venture (JV) with the purpose of investing in
Wines & Spirits e-commerce companies and build a European e-commerce pure player
in this growing category.
To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/playe
rs/uk/8924651-moet-hennessy-and-campari-group-to-partner-in-a-joint-venture/
As part of this partnership, Campari will be contributing its stake in Tannico
to the JV. Tannico focuses on online sales of wines and premium spirits under
the Tannico brand with a share of around 30% of this segment. Tannico also owns
a majority stake in Ventealapropriete.com, a major e-commerce platform for the
sale of premium wines and spirits in France. Tannico and Ventealapropriete.com
have complementary business models, territories and capabilities in terms of
technology, marketing and logistics and generated pro-forma aggregated sales of
over EUR70 million in 2020.
The joint venture between Campari and Moët Hennessy aims at building a premium
pan-European e-commerce player for the benefit of all wine and spirits brands
and their European consumers. The combined business will be led by a seasoned
management team led by Marco Magnocavallo, current CEO of Tannico, who remains a
key minority shareholder in the business.
" This partnership represents a significant step forward in our global
e-commerce development strategy. While e-commerce was already a growing channel
for wines and spirits, the global pandemic has triggered a significant
acceleration. We are delighted to be partnering with Campari Group and Tannico
to create a premium pan-European Wines & Spirits e-commerce player . " -
Philippe Schaus, President & CEO, Moët Hennessy
" We are very pleased to partner with Moët Hennessy to become a premium
pan-European Wines & Spirits e-commerce player through Tannico. After the
completion of Tannico's first transformational step with the acquisition of
Ventealapropriete.com, thanks to this agreement, the new partnership aims to
continue to grow, further strengthening its footprint and expertise in the
online retailing of spirits & wines ." - Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO Campari Group
" With the joint backing of Moët Hennessy and Campari, Tannico will have the
firepower to consolidate the fragmented European e-commerce sector and offer a
qualitative, sizeable and integrated route to market option catering to the
needs of all its wines and spirits suppliers " - Marco Magnocavallo, CEO Tannico
The creation of the JV, which foresees the sale of 50% of the JV's equity
to the JV. Tannico focuses on online sales of wines and premium spirits under
the Tannico brand with a share of around 30% of this segment. Tannico also owns
a majority stake in Ventealapropriete.com, a major e-commerce platform for the
sale of premium wines and spirits in France. Tannico and Ventealapropriete.com
have complementary business models, territories and capabilities in terms of
technology, marketing and logistics and generated pro-forma aggregated sales of
over EUR70 million in 2020.
The joint venture between Campari and Moët Hennessy aims at building a premium
pan-European e-commerce player for the benefit of all wine and spirits brands
and their European consumers. The combined business will be led by a seasoned
management team led by Marco Magnocavallo, current CEO of Tannico, who remains a
key minority shareholder in the business.
" This partnership represents a significant step forward in our global
e-commerce development strategy. While e-commerce was already a growing channel
for wines and spirits, the global pandemic has triggered a significant
acceleration. We are delighted to be partnering with Campari Group and Tannico
to create a premium pan-European Wines & Spirits e-commerce player . " -
Philippe Schaus, President & CEO, Moët Hennessy
" We are very pleased to partner with Moët Hennessy to become a premium
pan-European Wines & Spirits e-commerce player through Tannico. After the
completion of Tannico's first transformational step with the acquisition of
Ventealapropriete.com, thanks to this agreement, the new partnership aims to
continue to grow, further strengthening its footprint and expertise in the
online retailing of spirits & wines ." - Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO Campari Group
" With the joint backing of Moët Hennessy and Campari, Tannico will have the
firepower to consolidate the fragmented European e-commerce sector and offer a
qualitative, sizeable and integrated route to market option catering to the
needs of all its wines and spirits suppliers " - Marco Magnocavallo, CEO Tannico
The creation of the JV, which foresees the sale of 50% of the JV's equity
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0