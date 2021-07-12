checkAd

Moët Hennessy and Campari Group to partner in a 50/50 joint venture to create a premium pan-European Wines & Spirits e-commerce player through Tannico

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
12.07.2021, 21:10  |  46   |   |   

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Moët Hennessy and Campari Group are pleased to announce
the formation of a 50/50 joint venture (JV) with the purpose of investing in
Wines & Spirits e-commerce companies and build a European e-commerce pure player
in this growing category.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/playe
rs/uk/8924651-moet-hennessy-and-campari-group-to-partner-in-a-joint-venture/

As part of this partnership, Campari will be contributing its stake in Tannico
to the JV. Tannico focuses on online sales of wines and premium spirits under
the Tannico brand with a share of around 30% of this segment. Tannico also owns
a majority stake in Ventealapropriete.com, a major e-commerce platform for the
sale of premium wines and spirits in France. Tannico and Ventealapropriete.com
have complementary business models, territories and capabilities in terms of
technology, marketing and logistics and generated pro-forma aggregated sales of
over EUR70 million in 2020.

The joint venture between Campari and Moët Hennessy aims at building a premium
pan-European e-commerce player for the benefit of all wine and spirits brands
and their European consumers. The combined business will be led by a seasoned
management team led by Marco Magnocavallo, current CEO of Tannico, who remains a
key minority shareholder in the business.

" This partnership represents a significant step forward in our global
e-commerce development strategy. While e-commerce was already a growing channel
for wines and spirits, the global pandemic has triggered a significant
acceleration. We are delighted to be partnering with Campari Group and Tannico
to create a premium pan-European Wines & Spirits e-commerce player . " -
Philippe Schaus, President & CEO, Moët Hennessy

" We are very pleased to partner with Moët Hennessy to become a premium
pan-European Wines & Spirits e-commerce player through Tannico. After the
completion of Tannico's first transformational step with the acquisition of
Ventealapropriete.com, thanks to this agreement, the new partnership aims to
continue to grow, further strengthening its footprint and expertise in the
online retailing of spirits & wines ." - Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO Campari Group

" With the joint backing of Moët Hennessy and Campari, Tannico will have the
firepower to consolidate the fragmented European e-commerce sector and offer a
qualitative, sizeable and integrated route to market option catering to the
needs of all its wines and spirits suppliers " - Marco Magnocavallo, CEO Tannico

The creation of the JV, which foresees the sale of 50% of the JV's equity
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moët Hennessy and Campari Group to partner in a 50/50 joint venture to create a premium pan-European Wines & Spirits e-commerce player through Tannico Moët Hennessy and Campari Group are pleased to announce the formation of a 50/50 joint venture (JV) with the purpose of investing in Wines & Spirits e-commerce companies and build a European e-commerce pure player in this growing category. To view …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Entertainment & media revenues rebounding strongly from pandemic slump; shift to streaming, gaming and user-generated content is transforming industry: PwC
Neues Stadtquartier in Nürnberg - 300 Wohnungen am Wöhrder See
FREE NOW annuncia l'integrazione del car sharing di SHARE NOW in tutta Europa (FOTO)
EANS-News: Kapsch Group strukturiert sich neu
FREE NOW integriert Carsharing-Fahrzeuge von SHARE NOW europaweit in seine App (FOTO)
FREE NOW will offer car sharing vehicles of SHARE NOW across Europe to its app users (FOTO)
FREE NOW integra los servicios de car sharing de SHARE NOW en Europa (FOTO)
parcelLab Retourenstudie 2021: Rücksendungen im Online-Shop / Retourenportale verdrängen beigelegte ...
Arbeitsagenturen in Sachsen-Anhalt zahlen in Corona-Krise bisher knapp 500 Millionen Euro ...
FREENOW va proposer à ses utilisateurs des milliers de véhicules partagés ...
Titel
PwC-Studie: Global Business Services boomen durch Digitalisierung
LEVC-Chef Hofmann fordert von der Automobilindustrie eine neue Mentalität, um die ...
PMG Presse-Monitor übernimmt Software-Entwickler X-CAGO (FOTO)
KPS Capital Partners verkauft DexKo an Brookfield Business Partners
Lieferkettengesetz: Überprüfung von ESG-Kriterien macht automatisierte Prozesse notwendig
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Krise als Katalysator: Global planen 80% der Unternehmen eine Neuausrichtung und Transformation bis 2024
CarNext: 400 Millionen Euro Kapitalerhöhung für Europas führende B2C und B2B ...
Maschmeyers seed + speed, Gschwandtners 8eyes und der OÖ HightechFonds investieren in österreichisches HR-Startup TeamEcho: 1,3 Millionen Euro für eine bessere Arbeitswelt (FOTO)
Starinvestor Jim Rogers kritisiert US-Zentralbank
Titel
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
European Parliament Member Isamil Ertug visits LKQ Europe's Logistics Operations in ...
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
Blackstone Life Sciences, Cellex Cell Professionals und Intellia Therapeutics gründen neues ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:05 UhrDynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22:05 UhrSabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in ASHA’s Mid-Year Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22:03 Uhr3D Systems Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22:02 UhrCredit Acceptance Named #8 Midsize Company in IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22:01 UhrCodere to appear on the shirt of the Club de Futbol Monterrey Rayados of Mexico
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22:01 UhrAcutus Medical Reports Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22:01 UhrCelldex Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22:01 UhrEquillium Announces Plans to Initiate Phase 3 Pivotal Study of Itolizumab in First-line Treatment of Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease Following End-of-Phase 1 Meeting with the FDA
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22:01 UhrForte Biosciences, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rules
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22:00 UhrTrustCo to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 21, 2021; Conference Call on July 22, 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten