Diamcor to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") a company with a proven history of supplying rough diamonds to the world market, has been invited to present at the First Annual Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference being held July 13 th - July 15 th , 2021. CEO, Dean Taylor will present at the conference.

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021

Time: 1:30 - 1:55 am EDT

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the following link.

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2744/42005

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference, being held July 13th - 15th, 2021, is a first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference where companies in all different market cap segments will have the opportunity to present their story and conduct 1x1 meetings with qualified investors, for charity. Investors will make donations to purchase a block of meetings to meet with companies. 100% of monies raised, through bids on 1x1 meetings, will be donated to financial literacy education.

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded junior diamond mining company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol V.DMI, and on the OTC QB International under the symbol DMIFF. The Company has a well-established operational and production history in South Africa and extensive prior experience supplying rough diamonds to the world market.

About the Tiffany & Co. Alliance

The Company has established a long-term strategic alliance and first right of refusal with Tiffany & Co. Canada, a subsidiary of world famous New York based Tiffany & Co., to purchase up to 100% of the future production of rough diamonds from the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project at then current prices to be determined by the parties on an ongoing basis. In conjunction with this first right of refusal, Tiffany & Co. Canada also provided the Company with financing to advance the Project. Tiffany & Co. is a publicly traded company which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TIF. For additional information on Tiffany & Co., please visit their website at www.tiffany.com.