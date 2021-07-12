Investors who purchased the Company's securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 10, 2021.

The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Kanzhun Limited (“Kanzhun” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BZ ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Kanzhun was facing a review from the Cyberspace Administration of China (the “CAC”). The Chinese government would require the Company to suspend adding new users to its BOSS Zhipin app. The Company was instructed “to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks,” and “enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Kanzhun, investors suffered damages.

