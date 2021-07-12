checkAd

VERB CEO to Present at Issuer Direct's 'Access to Giving' Virtual Investor Conference on July 14, 2021 at 2 30 p.m. ET

Company to highlight its latest product verbMAIL, an interactive video sales technology that integrates with Microsoft Outlook

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia will present virtually at the Issuer Direct's Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 13-15, 2021.

Mr. Cutaia will provide a Company overview which includes its suite of products: verbCRM, verbLIVE, verbTEAMS, verbLEARN, as well as the recently launched, verbMAIL, its latest interactive video sales technology that integrates with Microsoft Outlook. The Microsoft Outlook platform has over one billion users worldwide.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. Further, the presentation will be webcast live and available for replay.

Conference Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Registration Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2744/41982

Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

To receive additional information or to schedule one-on-one meetings, email Angie Goertz at angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

About VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

