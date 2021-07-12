Mr. Cutaia will provide a Company overview which includes its suite of products: verbCRM, verbLIVE, verbTEAMS, verbLEARN, as well as the recently launched, verbMAIL, its latest interactive video sales technology that integrates with Microsoft Outlook. The Microsoft Outlook platform has over one billion users worldwide.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company") , a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia will present virtually at the Issuer Direct's Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 13-15, 2021.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. Further, the presentation will be webcast live and available for replay.

Conference Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Registration Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2744/41982

Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

To receive additional information or to schedule one-on-one meetings, email Angie Goertz at angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

