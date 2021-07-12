Credit Acceptance Named #8 Midsize Company in IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT

During the judging process, the Insider Pro and Computerworld team closely looked over our nomination form that included a detailed description of the Company and our excellent benefits, career development and training opportunities. Next, they conducted a survey of our IT team and their responses were analyzed and factored heavily in determining our award ranking.

Southfield, Michigan, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named in IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT in the Midsize category. We ranked #8 this year, up 10 spots from a year ago.

Today's announcement is the fourth workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last seven years in a row)

2021 Top Workplaces USA Award

2021 Nevada Top Workplaces (last two years in a row)

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Insider Pro and Computerworld

Insider Pro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc.

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc.

