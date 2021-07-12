checkAd

Equillium Announces Plans to Initiate Phase 3 Pivotal Study of Itolizumab in First-line Treatment of Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease Following End-of-Phase 1 Meeting with the FDA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 22:01  |  15   |   |   

Single pivotal Phase 3 study in acute graft-versus-host disease to
support filing of biologics license application

On track to initiate study in Q4 2021

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced the completion of an End-of-Phase 1 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for itolizumab in first-line treatment of patients with acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD). The meeting confirmed a path to advance itolizumab into a single Phase 3 pivotal study to support the Biologics License Application (BLA) filing for itolizumab in first-line treatment of aGVHD patients. The company plans to initiate the Phase 3 study in Q4 2021.

“Following the positive outcome of our meeting with the FDA, we will immediately advance to a pivotal clinical study, moving one step closer to developing the first approved therapy to treat aGVHD patients in the first-line setting,” said Dolca Thomas, executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer of Equillium. “This extremely ill patient population is significantly underserved by today’s standard of care – high-dose corticosteroids. Our EQUATE Phase 1b study demonstrated rapid and durable complete clinical responses and a swift reduction in systemic corticosteroid use that are critical for positive longer-term patient outcomes. Itolizumab has received FDA fast track and orphan drug designations for the treatment of aGVHD, and with this feedback from the FDA we are immediately transitioning to late-stage development and look forward to collecting the data needed to support a BLA filing.”

The meeting provided guidance from the FDA on the pivotal study design, as well as advice on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), nonclinical and regulatory-related topics to support Equillium’s proposed single pivotal clinical study and BLA submission of itolizumab for the first-line treatment of aGVHD in combination with corticosteroids. The randomized double-blinded pivotal study will evaluate one dosing regimen of itolizumab versus standard of care (high-dose corticosteroids) and will include complete response at Day 29 as the primary endpoint, with an interim evaluation for futility and efficacy at 50% patient enrollment. Equillium is finalizing details of the Phase 3 protocol based on feedback and guidance from the FDA.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equillium Announces Plans to Initiate Phase 3 Pivotal Study of Itolizumab in First-line Treatment of Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease Following End-of-Phase 1 Meeting with the FDA Single pivotal Phase 3 study in acute graft-versus-host disease tosupport filing of biologics license application On track to initiate study in Q4 2021 LA JOLLA, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
“From Dock to Doc”: Spotlite360 Announces Blockchain and IoT Solution for Healthcare Industry Supply Chains
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
Goliath Drills Significant Quartz-Sulphide Veining Over 57.5 Meters* in Inaugural Drill Hole on the ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board