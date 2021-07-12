Celldex Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
HAMPTON, N.J., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (“Celldex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CLDX) today announced that it is proposing to offer and sell, subject to market
conditions, $175 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Celldex expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $26.25 million
of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. Celldex intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue
clinical and preclinical development of its product candidates and for general corporate purposes. The final terms of the offering will depend on market and other conditions at the time of pricing,
and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Jefferies, SVB Leerink, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.
The securities described above will be offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-249917), which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and deemed effective on November 6, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.
0 Kommentare