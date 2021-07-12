Celldex Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

HAMPTON, N.J., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (“Celldex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CLDX) today announced that it is proposing to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, $175 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Celldex expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $26.25 million of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. Celldex intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue clinical and preclinical development of its product candidates and for general corporate purposes. The final terms of the offering will depend on market and other conditions at the time of pricing, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Jefferies, SVB Leerink, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.