Acutus Medical Reports Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today reported preliminary unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021.

Recent Highlights and Upcoming Events:

  • Preliminary net sales for the second quarter of 2021 are expected to be in the range of $4.6 to $4.7 million, compared to $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $1.1 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Increased worldwide installed base of second generation AcQMap consoles to 68 as of June 30, 2021, up from 57 as of March 31, 2021 – bringing the total installed base of AcQMap consoles to 70 as of June 30, 2021.
  • Received US Investigational Device Exemption to commence the study of the AcQBlate Force-Sensing Ablation Catheter and System in the treatment of paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation.
  • In-person presence at the annual Heart Rhythm Society meeting in Boston, from July 28 to July 31, including the Company’s first dedicated Rhythm Theater Symposium.

“We are pleased with the momentum we observed during the second quarter, especially in our direct businesses which grew over 40% sequentially as compared to the first quarter of 2021,” said Vince Burgess, President and CEO of Acutus. “Our expanded product offerings, recently approved and launched next generation versions of our access and mapping products, and improved commercial execution all contributed to these strong operating results. Our US business led overall performance in the quarter, while our UK and Europe teams continued to drive solid execution amidst continuing regional COVID-19 disruptions. We are making good progress across the three strategic growth drivers that we established earlier this year, and we look forward to sharing further updates throughout the year.”

Mr. Burgess continued, “The upcoming Heart Rhythm Society meeting will be our first in-person opportunity to showcase our broad range of highly novel access, diagnostic and therapy products to the electrophysiology community at large. In addition, we will host our first dedicated Rhythm Theater Symposium, where physician collaborators will detail their own cutting-edge treatment strategies utilizing Acutus’ complete line of EP products. A particular focus will be the move away from one-size-fits-all ablation approaches for patients with complex disease to a more tailored method using Acutus’ mapping system to guide a so-called ‘Core-to-Boundary’ patient-specific, adaptive approach. This approach has the potential to bring simplicity, efficiency and improved outcomes to the large and growing cohort of patients suffering from complex arrhythmias who presently have limited options. Presentations during our Rhythm Theater will also unveil Acutus’ unique strategy to bring its own image-guided, force-sensing enabled Pulsed Field Ablation therapy platform to market.”

