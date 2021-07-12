checkAd

Codere to appear on the shirt of the Club de Futbol Monterrey Rayados of Mexico

  • Codere’s (the “Company”) logo will appear on the front of the team's shirt, which together with the marketing initiatives planned for the coming months, will contribute to strengthen the Codere brand in Mexico as a leading betting partner in the country.
  • The Company has reached the “main sponsor” category of the club, within its sponsorship agreement for the next four seasons (until the 2024/2025 season).

  • The Company has recently pushed the international expansion of its omnichannel gaming with the launch of the group's digital subsidiary, Codere Online, the first online gaming operator in Latin America to be listed on the Nasdaq.

MADRID, Spain and MEXICO CITY, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codere, a leading multinational company in private gaming in Europe and Latin America, has taken a step further in its sponsorship agreement with the Monterrey Rayados Football Club, of the MX League of Mexico, raising its category to main sponsor and its denomination from "Official Sponsor" to "Official Betting Partner” of the Club, allowing it to show its logo on the front of the team's shirt.

The new official shirts, now with the Codere brand, were presented yesterday during the friendly match between Rayados and Guadalajara, a preamble to the next Liga MX season, which will begin on July 23.

As such, the Rayados players wore the company logo on the home kit (with the striped shirt), during the first half, and on the away kit (in white and blue), during the second half of the match. Soon, the brand will occupy a prominent place in the club's stadium, in the Codere “Suite” and other highly visible areas of the venue.

Likewise, the Company today launched an important advertising campaign that will be broadcast on television, radio and digital media through different social networks, both from the club and from Codere, designed to connect with both the followers of the team and its sports betting customers.

Access the “History” campaign spot through the following link.

During the coming months, different joint marketing actions will be implemented in order to foster the experience of the club's fans and Codere sports betting customers, with access to the stadium, invitations to matches and VIP plans, among other activities resulting from this perfect match between gaming and exclusive football-related experiences.

Alberto Telias, Chief Marketing Officer of Codere Online, said, “We are convinced that this long-term alliance between both companies will allow us to grow together and achieve important goals. We could not have found a better travel companion in our expansion journey in Mexico than the Rayados de Monterrey Football Club.”

