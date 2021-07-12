checkAd

Tandem Diabetes Care to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, plans to release its second quarter 2021 results after the financial markets close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time), to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results.

Conference Call/Webcast Details:
 Date: August 4, 2021
Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time)
Toll Free Dial-In Number: (855) 427-4396
International Dial-In Number: (484) 756-4261
Conference ID: 6897987
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ttkpgjat

An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2 insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring, and optional automated insulin delivery technology. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

