Zendesk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced that it will release financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, July 29, 2021. In conjunction with its earnings press release, the company will post a detailed shareholder letter to its Investor Relations website https://investor.zendesk.com.

Zendesk will host a live video webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Zendesk’s investor relations website at https://investor.zendesk.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.