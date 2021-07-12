checkAd

Anaplan Appoints Vikas Mehta as Chief Financial Officer

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of the leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, announced that Vikas Mehta has joined its executive team as Chief Financial Officer effective July 19.

“We are excited to welcome a progressive financial executive of Vikas’ caliber to the Anaplan team,” said Frank Calderoni, Chairman and CEO of Anaplan. “I look forward to him working closely with everyone at Anaplan to continue to realize our growth strategy.”

Vikas has an extensive career building digital businesses and driving digital transformation in technology and retail organizations. He has nearly 20 years of experience across finance and strategic leadership roles including divisional CFO, financial planning, audit, controllership, investor relations, and M&A. Prior to joining Anaplan, Vikas held multiple leadership roles at Microsoft in their commercial business, cloud computing and digital transformation efforts specifically with sales strategy, business development, and finance. He also held a key role in investor relations where he established a strong rapport and track record with investors. Most recently Vikas was CFO of Nike's direct business leading both digital and the direct-to-consumer transition and has also worked at Walmart eCommerce, eBay and Autodesk.

“I am incredibly excited to join Anaplan, a company I have long admired for its differentiated planning platform,” Mehta said. “In the next decade, as organizations expect business applications to be more intelligent, integrated, and real-time, Anaplan has a massive opportunity and unparalleled capability to make a major impact. I look forward to working with this impressive team to create value for our customers, partners, employees and shareholders.”

About Anaplan

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using our proprietary Hyperblock technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Because connecting strategy and plans to collaborative execution across your enterprise is required to move business FORWARD today. Based in San Francisco, we have 20 offices globally, 175 partners and more than 1,700 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit Anaplan.com

Wertpapier


