Teledyne Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast Details

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the second quarter financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

To access the call, go to www.teledyne.com/investors/events-and-presentations approximately ten minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay will be available at this website for approximately one month starting at 9:00 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.