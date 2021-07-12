Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at investor.mastercard.com . The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) will release its second-quarter 2021 financial results. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details:

U.S. dial-in: (833) 714 0894

International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1 778 560 2664

U.K. local dial-in: 02035478612

Conference ID: 4561068

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days and can be accessed below:

U.S. dial-in: (800) 585 8367

International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1 416 621 4642

Conference ID: 4561068

A webcast for this call can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

