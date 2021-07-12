checkAd

IVERIC bio, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) (the “Company”), today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares are to be offered by the Company.

Cowen, Credit Suisse and Stifel are acting as the book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-253897) relating to the shares of common stock to be offered was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 5, 2021 and was declared effective on April 9, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering is being filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or by telephone: (833) 297-2926; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com, or by telephone: (800) 221-1037; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by emailing syndprospectus@stifel.com, or by telephone: (415) 364-2720.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Iveric Bio

Iveric Bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases.

