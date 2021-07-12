Green Plains to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Aug. 2, 2021

OMAHA, Neb., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will release second quarter 2021 financial results prior to the market opening on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, and then host a joint conference call beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Central time) to discuss second quarter performance and outlook.



Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 877.711.2374 and 281.542.4862, respectively, and referencing conference ID 6498532. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation can be accessed on either Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations or Green Plains Partners’ website at http://ir.greenplainspartners.com.