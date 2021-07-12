checkAd

NVE Schedules Conference Call on First-Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced that it plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 after the close of the Nasdaq Regular Market. The company will hold its quarterly conference call later that day at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

The quarterly call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Events page of NVE’s Website (www.nve.com). An archive of the call will also be available.

Parties who wish to participate in the call are requested to contact NVE Investor Relations at 952-829-9217 no later than July 19, 2021 to reserve a position for the call and to receive the conference telephone number.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements we use that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. 

CONTACT: Curt A. Reynders, Chief Financial Officer, 952-829-9217




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NVE Schedules Conference Call on First-Quarter Results EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced that it plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 after the close of the Nasdaq Regular …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
“From Dock to Doc”: Spotlite360 Announces Blockchain and IoT Solution for Healthcare Industry Supply Chains
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board