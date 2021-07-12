Exchange Income Corporation Announces $125,000,000 Bought Deal Financing of 5.25% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exchange Income Corporation (TSX: EIF) (“EIC” or the “Corporation”) announced today that it has reached an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by National Bank Financial Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets (the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Corporation will issue on a bought deal basis, subject to regulatory approval, $125,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per principal amount of Debentures (the “Offering”). The Corporation has granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional $18,750,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures at the same price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of up to 30 days following closing of the Offering, to cover over-allotments.



The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the redemption of certain debentures as set forth below and to reduce indebtedness under the credit facility of the Corporation. The Debentures will bear interest from the date of closing at 5.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on July 31 and January 31 each year commencing January 31, 2022. The Debentures will have a maturity date of July 31, 2028 (the “Maturity Date”).