checkAd

Exchange Income Corporation Announces $125,000,000 Bought Deal Financing of 5.25% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 22:05  |  45   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exchange Income Corporation (TSX: EIF) (“EIC” or the “Corporation”) announced today that it has reached an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by National Bank Financial Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets (the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Corporation will issue on a bought deal basis, subject to regulatory approval, $125,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per principal amount of Debentures (the “Offering”). The Corporation has granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional $18,750,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures at the same price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of up to 30 days following closing of the Offering, to cover over-allotments.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the redemption of certain debentures as set forth below and to reduce indebtedness under the credit facility of the Corporation. The Debentures will bear interest from the date of closing at 5.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on July 31 and January 31 each year commencing January 31, 2022. The Debentures will have a maturity date of July 31, 2028 (the “Maturity Date”).

The Debentures will be convertible at the holder’s option at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of the Maturity Date and the business day immediately preceding the date specified by the Corporation for redemption of the Debentures into common shares of the Corporation (“Common Shares”) at a conversion price of approximately $52.70 per Common Share, being a conversion rate of 18.9753 Common Shares for each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, subject to adjustment as provided in the indenture governing the Debentures.

The Corporation also announced that it will issue a notice of redemption to the holders of its currently outstanding 7 year 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures maturing on June 30, 2023 (the "2016 Debentures"). The Corporation has the right to redeem the 2016 Debentures after June 30, 2021, and subject to all necessary approvals, will redeem all issued and outstanding 2016 Debentures following the closing of the Offering on a date to be determined by the Corporation (the "Redemption Date"). Holders of the 2016 Debentures will have the option to convert the 2016 Debentures into Common Shares prior to the Redemption Date at a price of $44.75 per share. The 2016 Debentures are redeemable at a redemption price equal to their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. As of the close of business on July 12, 2021, there was approximately $69 million principal amount of 2016 Debentures issued and outstanding.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exchange Income Corporation Announces $125,000,000 Bought Deal Financing of 5.25% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Exchange Income Corporation (TSX: EIF) (“EIC” or the “Corporation”) announced today that it has reached …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
“From Dock to Doc”: Spotlite360 Announces Blockchain and IoT Solution for Healthcare Industry Supply Chains
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board