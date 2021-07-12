Chinook Therapeutics to Present at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

SEATTLE, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Chinook management is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 12:00 pm ET.



To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook’s website. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 30 days.