checkAd

TradPlus, a Leading Monetization Platform in China, Selects Kidoz for Kid-Safe Advertising

Autor: Accesswire
12.07.2021, 22:00  |  45   |   |   

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today that it has …

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today that it has partnered with TradPlus, a leading mediation platform (www.tradplusad.com). Tradplus have integrated the Kidoz SDK into its mediation solution for mobile apps, which will seamlessly serve Kidoz Ads within kids mobile apps using the TradPlus solution. TradPlus is a trusted and popular mediation platform that provides professional monetization services for top publishers in China, serving more than 50 Billion ad request requests daily.

The Kidoz Safe Advertising Network is COPPA & GDPR compliant, brand safe, fully hand curated, and reaches more than 300 million children and families every month. Leading brands such as Mattel, Lego, Disney, Crayola and more, create connection and awareness with kids by launching Kid Safe ads on the Kidoz Network.

"TradPlus is a leader in mediation technology in China and now thousands of apps will have the opportunity to access Kidoz ad inventory. TradPlus is excited to bring kid-safe advertising to our publishers in China and leverage Kidoz global Sales operations," said Matt Wang, CEO of TradPlus.

"Kidoz is expanding globally, and China is a strategic market that we are unlocking via strategic partnerships like the one with TradPlus," said Eldad Ben Tora, Kidoz Co-CEO, "As privacy and safety concerns are increasing globally, partnering with TradPlus is mutually beneficial, as Kidoz can enable top app developers in China and Asia to safely monetize their under 13 traffic, and will expand the Kidoz Network with hundreds of millions of users in China. The approval from Google and Apple have made Kidoz the most popular mobile network for Kid-Safe publishers and our growth is a result of our high performing media and highly engaged users. Our partnership with TradPlus is a great achievement for Kidoz and we look forward to working together."

About TradPlus

Founded in 2017, TradPlus (www.tradplusad.com) is a monetization service that integrates SDKs of multiple mainstream ad networks around the world. Committed to providing convenient, professional and efficient advertising monetization services for developers at home and abroad. Through the refined management of advertising resources and intelligent optimization algorithms, combined with data advantages, TradPlus provides developers with the best solutions for mobile traffic monetization.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TradPlus, a Leading Monetization Platform in China, Selects Kidoz for Kid-Safe Advertising ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
SPI Energy's EdisonFuture Launches Next Generation Electric Pickup Truck
Nuran Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $11,065,433 and ...
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
REPEAT - HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer
Chilean Metals is Now Power Nickel (PNPN:TSXV)
HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project
Fiore Gold Reports Increased Fiscal Q3 Production of 11,756 Gold Ounces, Cash Position of US$18.5 ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...