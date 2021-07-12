TradPlus, a Leading Monetization Platform in China, Selects Kidoz for Kid-Safe Advertising

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today that it has …

The Kidoz Safe Advertising Network is COPPA & GDPR compliant, brand safe, fully hand curated, and reaches more than 300 million children and families every month. Leading brands such as Mattel, Lego, Disney , Crayola and more, create connection and awareness with kids by launching Kid Safe ads on the Kidoz Network.

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network ( www.kidoz.net ) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today that it has partnered with TradPlus, a leading mediation platform ( www.tradplusad.com ). Tradplus have integrated the Kidoz SDK into its mediation solution for mobile apps, which will seamlessly serve Kidoz Ads within kids mobile apps using the TradPlus solution. TradPlus is a trusted and popular mediation platform that provides professional monetization services for top publishers in China, serving more than 50 Billion ad request requests daily.

"TradPlus is a leader in mediation technology in China and now thousands of apps will have the opportunity to access Kidoz ad inventory. TradPlus is excited to bring kid-safe advertising to our publishers in China and leverage Kidoz global Sales operations," said Matt Wang, CEO of TradPlus.

"Kidoz is expanding globally, and China is a strategic market that we are unlocking via strategic partnerships like the one with TradPlus," said Eldad Ben Tora, Kidoz Co-CEO, "As privacy and safety concerns are increasing globally, partnering with TradPlus is mutually beneficial, as Kidoz can enable top app developers in China and Asia to safely monetize their under 13 traffic, and will expand the Kidoz Network with hundreds of millions of users in China. The approval from Google and Apple have made Kidoz the most popular mobile network for Kid-Safe publishers and our growth is a result of our high performing media and highly engaged users. Our partnership with TradPlus is a great achievement for Kidoz and we look forward to working together."

About TradPlus

Founded in 2017, TradPlus (www.tradplusad.com) is a monetization service that integrates SDKs of multiple mainstream ad networks around the world. Committed to providing convenient, professional and efficient advertising monetization services for developers at home and abroad. Through the refined management of advertising resources and intelligent optimization algorithms, combined with data advantages, TradPlus provides developers with the best solutions for mobile traffic monetization.