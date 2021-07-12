checkAd

Enviva Partners, LP to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 22:14  |  28   |   |   

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) today announced the timing of its conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results.

When:

July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 

 

 

How:

Online at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/enviva210729lrpAw9iY.html
or by dialing (877) 883-0383 and entering the Participant Entry Number 0159402

 

 

 

Replays:

Access to online replays will be available until July 29, 2022 at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/enviva210729lrpAw9iY.html. The replay is also accessible via the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.envivabiomass.com.

 

 

 

 

 

About Enviva Partners, LP

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, and in Japan. The Partnership owns and operates 10 plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 6.2 million metric tons per year in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and from third-party marine terminals in Savannah, Georgia, Mobile, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva Partners, LP, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com. Follow Enviva on social media @Enviva.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

