PPD Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

12.07.2021, 22:10   

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD), a leading global contract research organization, will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 7 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. Investors and other interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by logging on to the investors section of PPD’s website at https://investors.ppd.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the website after the call.

In addition, the conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1 877 407 0784, or for international callers, +1 201 689 8560. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing +1 844 512 2921, or for international callers, +1 412 317 6671. The passcode for the live conference call and the replay is 13721078. The audio replay will be available until Thursday, August 12, 2021. Due to the proposed merger with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. previously announced on April 15, 2021, which is subject to regulatory approvals in addition to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, there will be no opportunity to ask questions on the conference call.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With more than 28,000 professionals worldwide, PPD has conducted clinical trials in more than 100 countries to help customers deliver life-changing therapies to improve health. We apply innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.



