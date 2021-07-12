checkAd

Eagle Materials Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call With Senior Management

12.07.2021   

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2021, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, before the open of the NYSE and will host an investor conference call the same day, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time).

To participate in the call, please dial (866) 370-6756 (US & Canada). International callers should dial (409) 350-3156. The conference ID is: 6818288.

The call can be accessed at the Eagle Materials website at www.eaglematerials.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the site’s Investor Relations page.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle’s corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

