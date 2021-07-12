Eagle Materials Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call With Senior Management

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2021, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, before the open of the NYSE and will host an investor conference call the same day, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time).

To participate in the call, please dial (866) 370-6756 (US & Canada). International callers should dial (409) 350-3156. The conference ID is: 6818288.