checkAd

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. Appoints William C. Weldon to Board of Advisors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 22:15  |  25   |   |   

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TSPQ.U), a $464 million blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of The TCW Group, Inc. (“TCW”), today announced the appointment of William C. Weldon to its Advisory Board.

William C. Weldon is the former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson, a global developer and manufacturer of health care products, having served in those positions from 2002 until his retirement as Chief Executive Officer in April 2012 and his retirement from the board in December 2012. He served as Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals Group from 1998 until 2001. At Johnson & Johnson, Mr. Weldon held successive executive positions that gave him expertise in consumer sales and marketing, international business operations, financial reporting and regulatory matters over his 41 year career with the company.

Mr. Weldon served as a Director and Chairman of the Board of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. from 2005 to 2019 and 2013 to 2019, respectively. He was formerly a Director of Exxon Mobil Corporation, an international oil and gas company, from 2013 to 2021, and The Chubb Corporation, an international insurance company, from 2013 until it was acquired by ACE Limited in 2016. Mr. Weldon has been a Director of CVS Health Corporation since March 2013, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited since 2020, and Chairman of the Board of Heartflow, a privately held medical diagnostics company. Mr. Weldon graduated from Quinnipiac University and is a member of the school’s Board of Trustees.

“I am very pleased to join the Advisory Board of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and seek to contribute my professional experience,” said William C. Weldon. "I look forward to collaborating with the TCW team to help take quality businesses to the next level.”

“Bill’s highly distinguished global career and leadership experience in the healthcare industry and the broader economy provides TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. with unique industry insights and capabilities,” said Joseph R. Shaposhnik, Chairman and CEO of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. “We are thrilled to add his deep expertise to our team of accomplished directors and advisors as we seek to partner with quality businesses that have chosen to transition to the public market.”

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to identify, merge with and take public a durable and predictable business well positioned to deliver superior revenue growth. Its management is associated with TCW’s New America Premier business unit, which was established by Mr. Shaposhnik in 2015.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a Delaware corporation, is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a private company. The Company is sponsored by The TCW Group, Inc., a leading global investment management firm with approximately $248 billion of assets under management. For more information please visit www.tcwspac.com.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. Appoints William C. Weldon to Board of Advisors TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TSPQ.U), a $464 million blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of The TCW Group, Inc. (“TCW”), today announced the appointment of William C. Weldon to its Advisory Board. William C. Weldon is the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.06.21TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. Appoints David W. Rye to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten