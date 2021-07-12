Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Announces Expected Closing Date

The Company’s stock is expected to cease trading at the close of business on July 14, 2021. The stock of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (“New Cullman”), a newly formed Maryland corporation that is the proposed successor holding company of the Bank, is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “CULL” beginning on July 15, 2021.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: CULL), the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that it has received all required regulatory approvals for the conversion of Cullman Savings, MHC (the “MHC”) from the mutual holding company to the stock holding company form of organization (the “Conversion”). The closing of the Conversion and the related subscription offering is expected to occur at the close of business on July 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A total of 4,284,375 shares of common stock are expected to be sold in the subscription offering at a price of $10.00 per share. In addition, as part of the Conversion, each existing share of the Company’s common stock held by public stockholders other than the MHC will be converted into the right to receive 2.8409 shares of New Cullman common stock; cash will be paid in lieu of any fractional shares. Approximately 7,406,000 shares of New Cullman common stock are expected to be outstanding after the completion of the offering and the exchange, before taking into account adjustments for fractional shares.

The offering was oversubscribed by eligible account holders who had a first tier priority (those depositors having a qualifying deposit as of January 31, 2020) in the subscription offering, and the employee stock ownership plan. Accordingly, shares will be allocated to first tier subscribers in accordance with the Plan of Conversion and Reorganization, as described in the Prospectus. No shares will be sold to other subscribers in the subscription offering. Eligible account holders wishing to confirm their allocations may do so by contacting the Stock Information Center at (888) 317-2811. The Stock Information Center is open Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Central Time.