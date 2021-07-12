Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2021 Assets Under Management

checkAd

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2021 totaled $175.2 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $89.5 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $85.7 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of June 30, 2021 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $26,741     
Global Discovery 2,446     
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 17,690     
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,640     
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 2,989     
Non-U.S. Growth 21,907     
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 9,123     
China Post-Venture 147     
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 3,894     
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,035     
International Value Team    
International Value 29,698     
International Small Cap Value 22     
Global Value Team    
Global Value 26,089     
Select Equity 426     
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 998     
Credit Team    
High Income 7,670     
Credit Opportunities 115     
Developing World Team    
Developing World 10,314     
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak 3,245     
Antero Peak Hedge 1,025     
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $175,214     

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

