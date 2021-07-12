Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2021 totaled $175.2 billion. Separate accounts 1 accounted for $89.5 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $85.7 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of June 30, 2021 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $26,741 Global Discovery 2,446 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 17,690 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,640 Global Equity Team Global Equity 2,989 Non-U.S. Growth 21,907 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 9,123 China Post-Venture 147 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,894 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,035 International Value Team International Value 29,698 International Small Cap Value 22 Global Value Team Global Value 26,089 Select Equity 426 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 998 Credit Team High Income 7,670 Credit Opportunities 115 Developing World Team Developing World 10,314 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 3,245 Antero Peak Hedge 1,025 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $175,214

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.