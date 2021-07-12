Verano Announces Closing of Agri-Kind, Agronomed Transactions

CHICAGO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the closing of its previously announced (on April 22, 2021) transactions for all of the issued and outstanding equity interests in Agri-Kind, LLC, Agronomed Holdings Inc. and Agronomed Biologics, LLC.

The transaction includes the equity interests in two companies with cultivation and production licenses—one active 62,000 sq. ft. indoor facility plus a second cultivation and production facility that is currently under construction.

Agronomed also has a permit to add six dispensaries in Pennsylvania, the first of which already opened in Chester last month. The second dispensary location, in Pittsburgh, is scheduled to open in late-July, and the remaining four locations are in development.

Through its clinical registrant dispensary operation (The Healing Research Center), Agronomed is partnered with Drexel University College of Medicine to conduct on-going medical marijuana research.



About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, the Company produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. The Company’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, which includes nine production facilities comprising approximately 770,000 square feet of cultivation. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.